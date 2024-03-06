Although it is true that one of the most feared concepts in the world of finance is Credit bureau It will be necessary to be clear that what is harmful is having a negative rating in this, and not being in it in general.

Under this understanding, there are many people who, having a negative rating in the Credit Bureau, not paying the debts on the requested credits, they wonder how long it will take to improve it, without having to settle the liabilities.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Thus, in relation to the issue of debts in the Credit Bureau, so that these are erased will depend on the amount of the liability. In this sense, for example, in debts of 25 UDIS (approximately 201 pesos) or less, these are eliminated in a maximum of one year; Contrary to this, debts of one thousand UDIS (8,045 pesos) can take up to six years to be erased, although depending on certain factors.

It is in this way that, according to the web portal of the federal government of Mexico, the The following are the periods that someone can remain with a negative rating in the Credit Bureau:

*Debts less than or equal to 25 UDIS are eliminated after one year.

*Debts greater than 25 UDIS and up to 500 UDIS are eliminated after two years.

*Debts greater than 500 UDIS and up to 1000 UDIS are eliminated after four years.

*Debts greater than 1000 UDIS are eliminated after six years as long as: they are less than 400 thousand UDIS, the credit is not in judicial process and/or you have not committed any fraud on your credits.

Leave the Credit Bureau without paying: How long does it take to clear your history?/Photo: Pixabay

It is worth mentioning that the UDIS (Investment Units) vary in value depending on the day, so it is recommended to check the official website of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to determine their value for the day, although, for these dates, it is around between little more than 8 pesos.

Finally, it should be emphasized that although the negative rating in the Credit Bureau is eliminated over time, The ideal is to pay the debt, since failure to do so affects the person's credit historywhich in turn can cause problems when applying for credit or loans, because financial institutions review this information.

Leave the Credit Bureau without paying: How long does it take to clear your history?/Photo: Freepik