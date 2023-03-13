Mexico.- The mega bridge of march is coming and it is the perfect opportunity to break the routine and visit different places, here we recommend five perfect destinations for one getaway on a long weekend.

If you are one of the people who does not like to travel on bridges because the destinations are saturated with tourists, dare to get to know these little explored places in Mexico, but that you are going to love them and you will want to return on your next bridge.

In addition to not being so crowded, they are also cheap destinations that will make you forget about the routine and stress of work or school.

Blue pools of Atzala, Taxco

Located in the Warrior status we found this incredible ecotourism spa, which is perfect for visit with the whole family and enjoy nature.

It is a beautiful natural spa (Redes)

In the blue pools, in the municipality of Atzala, you can admire and relax on its incredible turquoise blue waters, 30 minutes you can find the magical town of Taxco of Alarcon.

Mineral Wells

In Guanajuato you will find another little explored destinationis about Mineral Wellsknown by many as a ghost town, to have an adventure like in the movies.

This destination is perfect for travelers who enjoy historysince it has a beautiful colonial architecture, a calm atmosphere and even mines that you can visit.

It is a small town that you should know (Networks)

The thing about Marcos

Now it’s time to walk a beautiful beachto, so in Nayarit you’ll find about Marcos, that despite its size, it has several sights and activities to enjoy in a calm and relaxed atmosphere.

But that does not mean that it does not have activities to do, since being a beach you can To practice water sports like surfing, kayaking; in addition to enjoy the local gastronomy with dishes such as fresh fish and shellfish, ceviche, tacos and other snacks.

Although it is a small beach, it is perfect to enjoy a bridge (Redes)

Centla Swamps

Now we visit the tabasco state, where are the Centla Swampsthe largest wetland area in North America and one of the most diverse ecosystems.

In this place you can make various ecotourism activitiesas well as boat rides, sport fishing or visiting the town of Tres Brazos, which stands out for its crafts and Chontal culture.

The swamps are a protected reserve (Redes)

Best of all, this natural area has several tourist services such as cabins, restaurants, and rest areas so that visitors can enjoy a comfortable and pleasant stay.

Panoaya Farm

Have you ever heard of the Panoaya Farm, in the State of Mexico? Well, it is a beautiful place that is distinguished by the museum dedicated to the poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

In this destination you will find various activities for enjoy the March bridge, you can visit the zoo, botanical garden, in addition to having a children’s play area and you can take bike rides; the best thing is its maze of trees.

So you already have five options to travel on this mega bridge in March and forget about the routine in destinations that are not so crowded.