An exchange between two boyfriends in a chat becomes a reason for reflection for an entire generation of women struggling with unresolved and self-centered men. The site publishes everything Deejay.it which tells the story of Lara and her partner.

“Hello Blue Spun, my name is Lara and I am proud to tell you that I have made a drastic but liberating decision, for the sake of my life”. Thus begins the message that a woman named Lara sent to the Facebook page Lying in front of the blue ticks, which collects the funniest screenshots of WhatsApp chats sent by users. Lara continued writing that she wanted to share the chat and her story also to send a message to the girls, explaining how they shouldn’t be treated badly and it’s better to have the courage to say enough, to then explain how the story arose from the attitude immature of her ex boyfriend.

“My boyfriend asked for a cake for his birthday, even though I didn’t actually have the time to make it for him, and so I decided to put an end to these requests”.

The story begins when Lara sends her boyfriend a photo of two muffins she just bought at the supermarket, telling him she got them for his birthday party the next day. The man immediately became defensive, telling her that for her birthday he wanted a real cake and not just two desserts, “even ugly ones” she added. According to him, the girl should have cooked one of hers for him exactly as her mother would have done, which she is soon called into question.

However, having to work all day, the woman would not have had time to prepare it, and she settled back on the two muffins. The man continued making the girl feel guilty, claiming that she would have baked him a cake with her hands if she really loved him.

In the face of Lara’s disbelief, the man furthered the dose, stating that his mother had always cooked his birthday cakes. And, as such, he believed that this task was also a duty that fell to his fiancée. Lara didn’t think twice and, faced with yet another demonstration of the man’s immaturity, she decided to leave him in the same chat.

Below is the entire conversation:

