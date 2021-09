September 2, 2021CommentRecent

Escape to a beautiful rural environment, without mobile phones or internet with the launch of Lake on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Xbox Series X | S, a relaxed pace adventure set in the 80s where we are a middle-aged woman who He returns from the big city to his quiet hometown to deliver the mail in his hometown. For two weeks, you will have to make many decisions in a branching story.