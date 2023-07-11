Mark Lucovsky, former head of operating systems in the Google team dedicated to augmented reality, has officially left the company. In a tweet posted Monday, Lucovsky said that “changes in AR leadership and Google’s tentative commitment” contributed to his decision. Lucovsky’s departure adds to the many challenges Google’s AR team has faced in recent months, including a series of layoffs and the resignation of Google’s former VR chief Clay Bavor. According to reports last June, Google would have abandoned plans to create AR glasses, known by the code name of Project Iris. Also, the company has discontinued the enterprise version of Google Glass.

Before joining Google in 2021 to lead the OS for AR team, Lucovsky spent four years at Facebook, where he served as general manager of Oculus VR. Regarding the future, Lucovsky comments: “I am excited to explore new opportunities that allow me to further advance AR technology and its intersection with generative AI. I face the next chapter with great excitement and anticipation of the exciting possibilities that await me”. With the recent announcement of Meta’s Quest 3 and the upcoming debut of the Apple Vision Pro, the mixed reality industry is becoming increasingly enticing. Google would therefore be rethinking its strategy, abandoning the focus on AR hardware to focus instead on creating software. The company is rumored to be developing an operating system dubbed “micro XR” that could be sold to other headset makers, and is also working on a mixed reality project in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm.