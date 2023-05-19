Leave OnlyFans for a real job: “I’m very happy”

Dasha Daley, an Australian model from OnlyFans who has decided to abandon the platform that offers adult content by subscribing to a real job, is a choice that goes against the trend.

Dasha herself told her story in a video on her social networks: “It’s the first day of a real job And after a 10-hour shift I’m honestly really tired, but I feel so satisfied now that I have a job again like all”.

The woman, however, has not completely closed her profile: in fact, the model has clarified that she will continue to create content only when she needs extra funds.

The decision to abandon the platform, however, was greatly appreciated by several followers, who complimented her.

“Thank you for sharing your experience. While exhausting, I’m sure the feeling of having a real job and contributing positively to society is great,” one user wrote. “Good for you! Do what makes you happy” was the comment of another follower.

The Australian model has revealed that she has earned enough money thanks to the platform, but also that making adult content can get extremely boring and lonely, which is why she decided to get a job.