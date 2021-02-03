Tourism is a bicep of the Spanish economy: it represents a direct 12.4% of GDP (data from 2019). But also an Achilles heel, because it is sensitive to mobility … and its paralysis.

Thus, the bulk of the collapse in 2020, perhaps up to two thirds of the 11’1 point drop (provisional data from the INE), is explained only by the closure of tourism. Including catering, which accounts for a long half of the sector. Everyone, including the Jeremiahs of the alleged — and false — nullity of this country in the face of any setback, would do well to remember it. Spain is the OECD leader in the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Far ahead of the other two European powers: a third more than France (champion in visits) and twice that of Italy. Let’s reduce the arguments to the absurd, let’s imagine a Spain without tourism: much poorer, yes; but without having suffered just the storm of the pandemic crisis.

The corollary, unanimously signed, emerges from these figures and comparisons: this key sector must be saved. The problem is threefold. Of how much, who and where, whose answers may be applicable to other sectors.

First. How much? In other words, with what intensity? If with current aid, liquidity, especially credit through the ICOs —In which Spain is the European champion—; or also increasing the direct ones, in which it appears as a red lantern.

As a liquidity crisis transmutes over time into one of solvency —that is, of survival—, surely the time has come to multiply direct aid: capital in vein. But beware, the public subsidy for helicopter irrigation companies run the risk of financing companies with no future, sunk costs. And sink with them.

Second. From whom? In other words, in charge of what administrations? The claim of the autonomies (competent in the field) of their direct management makes sense. But with qualms. During the pandemic, its accountability (for example, on the 16,000 million ceded by the Government without the need to justify it) has been sparse, nil or terrible.

And filters are needed to avoid regulator captureIn this case, the factor of proximity, familiarity, or party harmony distorts the objectivity, equity, and effectiveness of the support.

Third. Where? To the whole sector, to one part? This matter is the most glassy. Populists ask for indiscriminate aid. And they will reconcile that claim of unlimited generosity with the denunciation of alleged waste. Give them a deaf ear. Listen to courageous exercises like those of the Bank of Spain, when it claims that aid be granted to viable companies, not to de facto failed ones (and it promises a catalog of criteria to elucidate it).

This is essential to avoid crocodile tears later on the fate of our taxes. Although it is hard, you have to be selective. In tourism —especially in catering— versatility and smallholdings, greatness and misery, excellence and filth coexist. We are world champions in the number of bars and restaurants per capita (277,539 in 2019, INE). A single neighborhood in Madrid surpasses Norway. Andalusia, Denmark, Ireland, Finland and Norway together. Quality and efficiency suffer.

We eagerly await the issuing bank’s criteria catalog. But let’s think now. Surely it will be necessary to demand in return for the aid at least: viability (profits declared for two years before the crisis?), Registered jobs and fiscal seriousness. If we don’t want to throw everyone’s money down the drain.