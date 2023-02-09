Leave me where you like, the lyrics of the song by Massimo Ranieri guest at Sanremo 2023 with Rocio Muñoz Morales

What is the text of Leave me where you like, a song by Massimo Ranieri, guest tonight at the Sanremo 2023 Festival with Rocio Muñoz Morales? Ranieri was already a guest yesterday at the Festival to perform together with Gianni Morandi and Al Bano in a historic medley of their greatest hits. This evening, February 9, he returns to Sanremo 2023 with the splendid Rocio to present the new program they will host on Rai, The Italians are always right, and to sing her new song, Leave me where you like. Here are the lyrics and the words of the song by Massimo Ranieri.

Too many thoughts in one head

How many unanswered questions

You remain my favorite lie

Sometimes the only way out

I live on moments and dull days

Of enthusiasm from the first time

Between ups and downs, applause and stones

I try to change my mind but you don’t pass

And that it doesn’t matter how many tears you’ve cried

If the eyes laugh before leaving

And I’m sorry if there’s a regret locked away inside you

Ah, leave me where you like among the beautiful things to forget

Put me in the attic or at the bottom of the sea

Hide me between words

Leave me in your hair, in afterthoughts or inside the elevator

After the rain, the sun always comes back

In a thought before sleep

In the coat pocket

Before you go, leave me where you like

I am one who likes to do things (uh uh uh)

Even making mistakes, always better than not doing them (uh uh uh)

There’s too much theory in your speeches, there’s always a touch of melancholy (uh uh uh)

And no matter how many tears you cried (uh uh uh)

If the eyes laugh before leaving

And I’m sorry if there’s a regret locked away inside you

Ah, leave me where you like among the beautiful things to forget

Put me in the attic or at the bottom of the sea

Hide me between words

Leave me in your hair, on dates or in your cold

In the rain that enlarges your heart

In a thought before sleep

In the coat pocket

Before you go, leave me where you like

Leave me where you like among the beautiful things to forget

Put me in the attic or at the bottom of the sea (uh)

But encourage me with words

Leave me in your hair, in afterthoughts or inside the elevator

After the rain, the sun always comes back

In a look before leaving (uh uh)

In the coat pocket

Before you go, leave me and don’t think about it

