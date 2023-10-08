For a time I thought that painting was building with matter. Appropriating ways of doing, controlling techniques, building with lines or volumes resolving stains, he thought that painting was forming oneself materially and using that formation to defend almost anything. She was convinced that technical skill allowed one to become whatever one wanted, but to paint is to be open to the unimaginable happening. To make mistakes, to let yourself be surprised, to not recognize yourself in what is created. Painting is uncertainty (also economic). It is touching, staining, seeing and understanding. It is looking and knowing what you are looking at, or, at least, knowing that there is a self-conscious look. It is accepting that what is painted can be stronger than whoever paints.

A few days ago I discovered one of those women who dedicated an entire life to the craft of painting without making much noise, reaching out to thought, without trying to console anyone. We are little ants, I tell my students, we mean nothing. Isabel Baquedano was born in 1936 and the desolation of the post-war period crept into her work. I was struck by what seemed a huge vertical canvas in which a woman lay rigid on a bed. There was something about the cleanliness of the composition that bothered me. The figure of the woman turns her back on the viewer and on the intimacy of the home while seeming to take refuge in her inner world, I will not be as you want me to be, the painted woman seems to say, I am moving away from the life that you have designed for me. I am a young woman of childbearing age who is not interested in your goals. The figure of the author is confused in my head with that of the painted woman, and the list of childless painters unfolds like a waterfall: Mary Cassatt, Hilma af Klint, Gwen John, Anne Ophelia Todd Dowden, Agnes Martin, Georgia O ‘Keeffe, Rosa Bonheur, Isabel Santaló. Cassatt painted dozens of maternities, but she was not a mother. “The mountain that looks at me is also a mother, and in the afternoons the fog plays like a child on its shoulders and knees,” wrote Gabriela Mistral.

The woman in Baquedano’s painting looks through an open window at a landscape where the elevated part of the foliage of a forest can be sensed. The shadow that her head casts on her shoulders and neck merges with the dark greenery of the tree branches. The woman is confused, in the shadow areas, with nature. She does not question the interlocutor, she does not want to be looked at nor does she look at herself through any filter, she does not give herself to anyone other than her own loneliness. Leave her alone.

I immediately think of What Am I Doing Here? I Should Ask You the Same, a painting by American Jenna Gribbon. In it, a woman sitting on a soft surface looks up at whoever dares to look at her. Lounging in what looks like a black velvet chair, her pants roll up above her navel and her open jacket shows off a breast with a fluorescent nipple. The woman in Gribbon’s painting turns her back on no one, but she is also far from the world that was built for her, the one that took for granted her heterosexuality and her maternal instinct.

The two painters use painting as a tool, the material establishes a dialogue with their wounds, with their ideals, with their truth. They load the physical with content and move away from the superficial art that seems to invade our daily lives. They do not give the world a polished image, they do not paint packaging, their paintings are Trojan horses – this idea of ​​the South Korean Byung-Chul Hal regarding the emptiness of the Balloon Dog I’m especially interested in Jeff Koons – that they carry a fierce truth. They tend to beat the dominant idea to which we are supposed to pay homage.

I wonder if Baquedano and Gribbon were clear about what exactly they were going to represent when they decided to paint those two women. “If you knew something about what you were going to write, before doing it, before writing, it would never be written. It wouldn’t be worth it,” wrote Marguerite Duras. How do I understand it?

