Scenes from a wedding… quite unusual. And fortunately with a happy ending. One of the wedding guests he did not hesitate to abandon the ceremony and throw himself into the water as well save a dog from drowning in marriage. Thanks to the intervention of a guest, now acclaimed as a hero, the puppy was soon able to find shelter and comfort.

The video of the incredible rescue was posted on Reddit. Many people were moved by the prompt intervention of the man who, despite the ceremonial clothes worn perhaps even expensive, took off his jacket and did everything to save a dog.

The man was attending a wedding when he realized that there was a dog stuck on the bank of a flooding river. The current was very strong, he was afraid, he seemed petrified. The water would soon overwhelm him and carry him away. He no longer knew what to do to save himself.

In the video we see the man dressed in ceremony running towards a concrete platform. Under, immersed in water up to the neck, a little black dog, scared to death. So much so that he could no longer move, petrified with fear.

The poor helpless cub would have drowned, if the man had not arrived in time to bring him to safety. He just took off his jacket and headed for the poor puppy. And luckily another man, also present at the ceremony, decided to give him a hand.

Thanks to the intervention of the other man, the first guest was able to lean out better, to bring the puppy to safety.

Meanwhile, two other guys, too far away to be able to intervene, shot a video then posted on Reddit where it became popular in a short time. The wedding guest was then hailed as a hero.