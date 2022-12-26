He had destined more than 100 thousand euros to the pediatric oncology department of Padua by will, but his last will remained hidden for a year.

Only a few days ago the Vicenza lawyer Riccardo Brotto, support administrator of an elderly lady from Bassano del Grappa who died last December, discovered a document with the testamentary bequest in a drawer in the woman’s living room.

“While I was tidying up the lady’s personal belongings – said the lawyer – I noticed the testamentary disposition. My client was alone: ​​her husband had died some time ago and she had no children as she had married late in life. She had a difficult character, so she didn’t have great ties even with her distant relatives that remained to her ”.

Prior to his appointment, other colleagues had resigned due to character problems. “But with me, for some reason, he had established a relationship of trust. When I went to visit her in the nursing home she always asked me how my children were ”.

The protagonist of the story, whose personal details have not been disclosed, did not live a life of ease: she worked as a worker, and after the age of 40 she got married. Following a fall at home in October 2020, she was rushed to the University Hospital of Padua: probably in that circumstance she thought of leaving all her belongings to the facility once she died.

“It’s not every day that you find a person who leaves all his possessions to such a noble cause,” commented the lawyer Brotto. The bequest was formalized in recent days after the verifications of the case. In total, the sum is 102 thousand euros, which will be used to improve the conditions of hospitalization of young patients.