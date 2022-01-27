Jeans, who hasn’t worn at least one in their life. This extraordinary piece of denim clothing is now a must in world fashion, used all over the world. Comfortable, never out of fashion and to wear all year round, the jeans very often it saves life in the more informal occasions of everyday life.

Patented at the end of the 19th century, jeans are still a favorite item of clothing for many people today. Whoever wears them or has seen one, could not fail to notice that leather tab sewn on the back of the denim trousers. But why is it there? what is it for? First of all it must be said that that label sewn into all jeans has a specific name: it is called Jacron. Initially it was born for advertising reasons, to ensure that the jeans were immediately recognizable.

Leather tag behind jeans – that’s what it’s for

You took the jeans, you read the label marked on the leather flap and you immediately realized which brand it was. Even today, the jacron does not have another precise function, it is mainly used for marketing purposes, to make the brand that produced that garment immediately recognizable.

It was patented in 1873, it was the well-known Levi’s brand that added it to their denim. A historian of Levi’s said the patch was added to prevent customers from buying fake jeans without realizing: “From the leather label, customers could immediately understand if the jeans were original and of the quality they expected. And this was also possible for those who were illiterate or who spoke a foreign language. They could recognize the brand from the famous Two-Horse illustration on the back “ – She said.

Here, we have revealed the secret of the patch inserted on all jeans and their real motif.