León, Guanajuato.- The city of Lion It is located to the west of the State of Guanajuato in central Mexico. It is the fourth most populous and important city in the country due to its thriving industrial and business activity. It is internationally known as the world capital of leather and footwear.

This fame is due to the many tanneries found in the city, where the skin is tanned to make textiles, footwear and leather goods, among others, as well as the many workshops where these pieces are made.

A large part of the people who visit the city of Lion It is precisely to supply themselves with this production chain and market these products that they take from the Leather Zone, an entire quadrant with thousands of stores exclusively for leather products, to their places of origin to supply local markets.

However, the importance of this industry has crossed borders and products from Leon are exported to practically all continents.

To give us an idea of ​​the 165 million pairs of shoes that were manufactured during 2020 in the country, 132 are manufactured in Lion that is to say 80%.

Almost 9 thousand companies manufacture footwear in the country and 5 thousand of them are in Lionwhich makes that Guanajuato is the third place in the world in shoe production, of that size is the Leather-footwear industry what characterizes the city of Lion.

But the shoe city is not only famous for its shoes; in recent years the Leon FC sports club has been the protagonist in MX League of Mexican football where it already has 8 championships, which place it as the fifth most winning team in the mexican soccer.

the beastas the club is colloquially recognized, is a banner of the Leonese who have a deep-rooted soccer tradition and demonstrate it in their daily lives, since the emerald green color, the team’s shield and shirt can be seen throughout the city in different environments from a graffiti to a restaurant or the decoration of a house.

Some other peculiarities of the city are the gastronomic ones because, who has come to Lion and has not eaten bear broth or a spicy macaw it can well be said that he has not visited León completely.

But I do not know scandalize dear animalist, in Lion There are no bears or macaws, these exotic animals are safe and sound in their natural habitat; we refer to a couple of local snacks

The bear broth It is a mixture of fruits chopped into small cubes that can include jicama, onion, cucumber, pineapple, watermelon or even mango, all marinated in pineapple vinegar and lemon juice, seasoned with aged cheese, salt and chili pepper, only for connoisseur palates .

The macaw It is essentially a pork crackling cake, with pico de gallo and avocado bathed in a special sauce based on chile de arbol that goes from spicy to very spicy and lemon to taste, so be very careful when you are invited for a macaw, If spicy is not your thing, you better not risk it.

But we cannot finish this review without mentioning the greatest quality of the city of Lion, what is the spirit of work and competitiveness of its people; which is a centuries-old heritage that is reflected in the motto of its coat of arms “Omnia vincit labor” from the Latin “Work conquers everything”.