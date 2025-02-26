02/25/2025



Updated 02/26/2025 at 02: 16h.





The key to any motorist is to have adequate equipment to circulate efficiently, that guarantees the comfort and safety of the driver. While the helmet is the key protection piece, elements such as jackets, pants, gloves and boots are equally important. In fact, the jackets, made of specific tissues for motorists, such as leather and kevlar, can reduce the risk of serious injuries in case of accident, according to the Honda motorcycle dealership in Barcelona.

In this context, because it is a vital and decisive element when suffering an accident, it is very important to know how to choose the jacket that best suits the motorist and their needs. In addition, choosing the correct size is one of the most common doubts that drivers face during the process of purchase of a jacket.

From Motocard, European leaders in motorcycle equipment distribution, they explain that “to prevent the cold from sneaking down the body, it is necessary to choose a jacket that surrounds us correctly, but this choice is not simple.”

For this reason, they offer three essential keys to make the best decision. First, impermeability. A waterproof jacket is vital to protect from time, especially in adverse conditions such as heavy rains, extreme cold, or snow. The choice depends on the use to be given, but the essential is to make sure that the jacket has a waterproof membrane appropriate to the needs. Membranes such as Gore-Tex offer maximum protection against cold and rain, ideal for mountain routes or extreme conditions. Other manufacturers have alternatives such as Drystar (Alpinestars) or D-Dry (Dainese), which also provide good performance for less demanding environments.









Also versatility. To be able to take advantage of the jacket throughout the year, you have to look for jackets with removable thermal liners and adjustable air inlets. Models such as the Dainese Ridder D1 and the Alpinestars Bogotá V2 Drystar offer these options, allowing to customize the jacket according to the temperature. These characteristics ensure that the jacket is functional both in winter and in other stations, maximizing its use.

Also, size and adjustment. Choosing the correct size of a motorcycle jacket is essential to guarantee comfort and safety. There are some tricks to know if the winter jacket has properly chosen, for example to ensure that the protections are well placed without interfering with driving. In addition, it is important that the jacket can be more comfortable when removed the lining, and should not be too short to prevent the cold from squeaking.

The Motocard team recommends taking into account the type of use that is given to the motorcycle jacket when choosing: «If you are a lover of the routes, it is essential that the jacket has connection options with the pants and Details such as zippers and waterproof pockets. For the city, the ideal is to opt for a practical jacket, which is easy to put and remove ».

In that sense, they emphasize that “defining the driving style and the conditions in which the motorist will move helps to find the perfect jacket for the needs of each one.”