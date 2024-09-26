An order for 15,300 vehicles for Leasys, which strengthens its leadership in the long-term rental sector by winning the tender announced by Consip for the Italian Public Administration. Thanks to its department dedicated to PA, Public Administration & Institutional Salesthe mobility specialist has been able to sign a framework agreement that includes five categories of vehicles: 4,300 city cars, 2,500 compact cars, 2,500 commercial vehicles, 1,200 cars equipped for the local police and 4,800 cars equipped for the security forces.

Leasys models for Public Administration

The vehicles supplied consist of 30 different models, 90% of which belong to Stellantis Group brands. The fleet that will be supplied is mainly composed of hybrid engines, to which a significant number of electric vehicles is added. The lot is completed by a component of endothermic commercial vehicles. Orders for long-term rental vehicles will start in October and for the following 18 months, Leasys – with a fleet of 30,000 vehicles already active for the Public Administration – will be the sole interlocutor to manage their mobility. The overall value of the order is over 340 million euros.