Mobility in Turin is becoming more and more electric: Leasys Rent, a subsidiary of FCA Bank, expands the recharging network in the city by installing 200 new charging points. The company takes another step forward in its electrification strategy by making new columns with power available to users up to 22 kW.

In the parking areas reserved for these charging points, Leasys Rent and Leasys users (with a short, medium or long-term rental contract) will be able to park and charge the car for free. The stations are easily identifiable through the UMove app: to use them, simply use the E-Mobility Card, supplied on the entire fleet of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles of the two rental companies. Within the early 2022, the new charging points will also be available to all citizens, including customers of other operators, who want to access parking areas and charging points.