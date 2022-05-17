FCA Bank announces a new appointment at the top of Leasys Rent, specialized in car rental and subscription solutions: Ubaldo Della Penna was appointed Country Manager for the Italian market. Della Penna has long-standing experience and in-depth knowledge of the mobility sector, gained over the course of a thirty-year career.

His professional career has led him to cover positions of increasing responsibility within various companies and brands of the current Stellantis Group, including Leasyswhere from 2015 to 2018 he held the role of Commercial Director, and the same Leasys Rent, born following the acquisition of WinRent: Della Penna was, from 2018 to 2019, the first CEO and General manager. In recent years he has held the role of CEO of FCA Fleet & Tenders, and subsequently of Head of Fleet & Business Sales for all FCA brands at EMEA level. In 2021, with the advent of Stellantis, he became Head of B2B within the Group for the MEA region, a role he held until his current appointment, which marked his return to Leasys Rent.