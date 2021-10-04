The path of Leasys in the name of an increasingly integrated, flexible and affordable mobility: the company, Stellantis brand and subsidiary of FCA Bank, launches a new formula which will allow anyone who subscribes to a long term rental agreement Light Rental, to take advantage of Leasys CarBox, the first subscription on demand to the car.

With this service you will be able to have one second car, to use in a fractional or continuous way, for a total of 10 days within one year of activation. The model, which can be selected from 15 of the various segments available, will be ready for use at any time, by booking it directly via the CarBox digital platform. The innovative formula, which combines long and short term rental, will be included for one month from launch on all the offers of Chiaro Rental, a flagship product in the Leasys portfolio that allows you to make use of the right of first refusal on the purchase of the car at the end of the rental.

CarBox, available as additional service on all long-term rental solutions, includes all the assistance services necessary to offer a complete and carefree driving experience: unlimited kilometers, Motor TPL policy, damage and theft coverage, road and airport charges. Activation of the mobility service on demand it’s very simple: upon activation of the long-term rental contract, the customer will receive a promo code with which to register online and activate the Leasys CarBox service. You just have to choose, within one year of activation, the car that best suits your needs from those available, select the start and end dates of the rental and the Leasys Mobility Store where you can go to collect the vehicle, all in completely digital mode.