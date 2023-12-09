The services available to users of are growing Leasys. The platform specialized in mobility and born from the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance now offers its customers a new medical teleconsultation service. This is Leasys I-Doctor, a service that can be used quickly and easily, at any time of the week and both day and night, even on weekends, putting the user in contact with a general practitioner to receive assistance

The new Leasys service

Access to the services of remote teleassistance by Leasys I-Doctor always places human contact at the center, even if digitally. The same approach with which Leasys has always aimed to ensure the best customer experience of the market, through the continuous development of innovative solutions and very high quality services, designed around the customer to satisfy his real needs. At the moment the Leasys I-Doctor service will be available, included in the fee, for all new customers who sign a Leasys contract with “Noleggio Chiaro” rental, the formula that combines flexibility and transparency thanks to the possibility of enjoying the right of pre-emption in the purchase of the car at the end of the rental period, at a price already defined when signing the contract.

How the I-Doctor service works

For use Leasys I-Doctor simply download a specific app on your smartphone or tablet, with just one click you come into contact with an operator who, via telephone or video conference, analyzes the request and transfers it to the doctor who can provide the necessary support via video call. For Leasys customers the offer includes further services including the very useful Search drugs and Find pharmacies. Users will also be able to take advantage of another important feature: online medical history, which allows them to have their health history at hand.