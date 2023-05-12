Ten years before dealers were no longer allowed to sell new combustion engines (although that rule has already been weakened a few times), lease drivers had to believe it. The idea was that from 2025 lease drivers would be obliged to choose an electric car, in order to lend a helping hand to greening. The cabinet is now coming back from that. The reason? It is too expensive.

It’s kind of crazy. The main goal of traffic fines is to improve road safety, but the motive for increasing fines is to raise more money. And here, too, the measure was dropped because it was too expensive. So the economy is more important than making the Netherlands greener. Weird that no one had figured this out before.

Lease driver compulsory in the EV costs billions

Not that we find it annoying that lease drivers can choose a petrol car, but it feels a bit hypocritical, doesn’t it? According to The Telegraph the plug obligation for business drivers would cost the government 4.5 to 5 billion euros, for example because less fuel is used and no excise duty is then paid. Lease drivers therefore have to refuel to fill the treasury.

Does it really matter?

Ten years later, new combustion engines as we know them today are banned anyway. Only petrol and diesel cars that can run on nothing but synthetic fuels may still be sold. And of course electric cars and hydrogen cars. With the upcoming Euro 7 standard, the fleet will automatically become a bit greener, without the lease driver being obliged to stop in the EV.

On the other hand, the addition for electric cars will increase to 22 percent after 2025. Then the addition is just as high as for petrol and diesel cars. If EVs remain more expensive, it will pay less for business drivers to opt for an electric car. And then the desired sustainability could go exactly the other way. To be continued…