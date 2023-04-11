Today April 10, It marks 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, a historic achievement, which brought peace and transformed Northern Ireland. This anniversary gives us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of the Agreement and its benefits for all communities in Northern Ireland. It is also a significant moment to celebrate the 2016 Peace Agreement in Colombia and remember the work done by both peace processes.

Peace in Northern Ireland was made possible by the courageous and generous leadership of political leaders, religious organisations, civil society, women and victims from the main communities, who had to overcome many challenges to achieve a better future. A parallel process is taking place in Colombia, with brave men and women leaders building peace from their communities.

The Peace Agreement in Colombia was fueled by previous experiences, including the Irish one

The achievements of the peace process have transformed the political and economic life of Northern Ireland, giving future generations the opportunity to build their lives in hope and peace, with an emphasis on equality, human rights, consent and the parity of esteem. The Agreement allows all people in Northern Ireland to identify and be accepted as Irish, British or both, and recognizes the legitimacy of people with different views and aspirations to express them democratically and peacefully.

The Accord broke down barriers and brought communities together, ending decades-long violence. Over the years we have seen how communities between Northern Ireland and Colombia have shared experiences of pain and suffering, but also learned about how to achieve peace and reconciliation. The Peace Agreement in Colombia was informed by previous experiences, including the Irish one, and at the same time the ongoing peace process in Northern Ireland is informed by the lessons of the transitional justice system in Colombia. Learning is continuous and reciprocal.

(You may be interested: How is the votico?… No more! / Opinion).

Ireland’s and the UK’s commitment to the Good Friday Agreement is unwavering and it is vital that we recognize and celebrate these historic achievements. At the same time, we know that there is a long way to go. The Agreement recognizes the need to “address the suffering of victims of violence as a necessary element of reconciliation”. Although our governments may differ on how to approach this issue, we affirm the absolute importance of reconciliation and remain committed to implementing the Agreement fully and effectively, in a process of continuous evolution.

The alliance between our governments has also been an important engine to advance the peace process, even in its most difficult moments. As signatories to the Agreement, we do not underestimate our shared responsibility to protect the delicate balance that underpins it and to honor its commitments. We also recognize that peace could not have been achieved without the dedicated and enduring support of our international partners.

We reiterate our call to all illegal armed groups in the country to reject violence

Thanks to our experience of the pain caused by the war and the lessons learned in building peace, we feel particularly close to the peace process in Colombia. We see the benefits that the 2016 Peace Agreement has brought and, as in Northern Ireland, we recognize that the road to a more sustainable and lasting peace is long, requires strong commitments from the whole community and must have a fixed north : absolute peace. We support the efforts of the Colombian government and civil society to achieve their goals and we reiterate our call to all illegal armed groups in the country to reject violence and bet on lasting peace.

(Do not stop reading: The economic model is changed / Opinion).

Our common search for peace will continue to unite our countries, and we remain firm in our commitment to continue sharing learning and results to ensure a peaceful future in Colombia.

*George Hodgson, British Ambassador to Colombia, and Fiona Nic Dhonnacha, Irish Ambassador to Colombia.