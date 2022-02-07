Home page world

A patient with a complete spinal cord injury goes to the University Hospital of Lausanne after 5 months of rehabilitation. © Jimmy Ravier/.NeuroRestore/dpa

An experimental therapy can enable paralyzed people to walk again – there are already first successes. But whether the method can be used across the board is questionable.

Lausanne – After a comparatively short training period, paraplegics can stand again and walk short distances thanks to a new, experimental therapy. An implanted foil with 16 electrodes emits small electrical impulses to nerve tracts that lead to motor neurons in the spine.

The patients were able to take their first steps on a treadmill on the first day after the activation of the so-called electrode array. Jocelyne Bloch and Grégoire Courtine from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) in Lausanne (Switzerland) and their team present their results in the journal “Nature Medicine”.

The method of spinal cord stimulation using electrical impulses has long been used in the treatment of chronic pain. Bloch and Courtine recognized a few years ago that such stimulation can also help paraplegics regain some mobility in their legs. In 2018, they showed that this basically works on patients who were still able to move their legs or feet minimally. Now they have been able to improve their method and successfully test it on patients without residual mobility.

Impulses via tablet computer

“Our breakthrough here is the longer and wider implanted electrode arrays, in which the electrodes are arranged in such a way that they correspond exactly to the spinal nerve roots,” Bloch is quoted as saying in an EPFL press release. This gives doctors precise control over the neurons that regulate certain muscles. To develop this electrode array, Bloch, Courtine and colleagues analyzed 27 spines and created computer models. They found that the location of the nerve tracts that lead to the motor centers in the spinal cord differs from person to person.

Finally they found an arrangement of the 16 electrodes with which the decisive nerve pathways for every type of movement can be reached by electrical impulses much better than before. The electrodes on the foil are connected to a pulse generator, which in turn can be controlled wirelessly via a tablet computer. “Patients can select the desired activity on the tablet and the appropriate protocols are forwarded to the pacemaker in the abdomen,” says Courtine. The spinal cord is activated as the brain would naturally do. In addition to standing and walking, it should also be possible to swim and ride a recumbent bike.

First successes

“The first steps were incredible – a dream come true!” said Michel Roccati, an Italian paraplegic from a motorcycle accident. After months of training, he can now walk 500 meters with a walker and climb and descend stairs. Two other patients have also regained some mobility in their legs and trunk in ongoing clinical trials, but are unable to climb stairs. The researchers wrote an individual nerve stimulation program for each of them.

“The research results are impressive,” said Norbert Weidner from the Heidelberg University Hospital of the German Press Agency, assessing the study. Nevertheless, he is skeptical that the therapy can be used in everyday clinical practice in the foreseeable future. For example, the study does not show how the three patients were selected. It is therefore questionable for Weidner whether the results could be transferred to larger patient groups. On the other hand, the technology could be further developed in the coming years. Rainer Abel from the Bayreuth Clinic sees it similarly, who also emphasizes: “I am pleased that this project is continuing and that the colleagues apparently also have the resources for it.” dpa