Learning to play ‘Perfect Pull Shot’ from Ricky Ponting () was Shimron Hetmyer’s dream, which he is completing with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The aggressive middle-order batsman returned to form by scoring 45 off 24 balls against Rajasthan Royals. He hit five sixes in the innings, the first of which was on Six Fantastic. He told, ‘It is very interesting to learn with Ricky. He is currently working on my pull shot. In the last few matches he saw me being bowled short. He is working very hard on this shot of me. He said, “He is teaching how to finish the match and I am learning slowly.” Hetmayer is sent to the 5th or 6th number as needed and he said that with every match he is adapting himself accordingly. He said, ‘I was not used to it. I am learning match by match. I have decided to hit at least one six in every match. I am working on that only. Hetmyer, who won the Junior World Cup, is going to be 24 years old soon. Asked whether he sees himself as a future captain of the West Indies, he said, ‘I don’t think that much. But somewhere, it will always be in the mind. I wake up every day and think about improving my game. ‘ It is a bit difficult for him to be in the ‘Bio Bubble’ though Rishabh Pant, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, captain Shreyas Iyer, opener Prithvi Shaw are all young in the Delhi team. Hetmayer said, ‘I personally find it hard. I have a habit of going out, shopping, etc. But being in the youth team and having good friends around is helping. We are all from the same age group, which is helping. ‘