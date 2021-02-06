“In September, I had the bad surprise to learn that I had to pay 2,000 euros in tuition fees! »Exclaims Marion

. The young woman follows a “high school program” in a work-study program at a prestigious business school. The training having started with three months of compulsory courses, his apprenticeship contract of twenty-four months in a pharmaceutical company could not start until mid-January, he runs over three school years.

The CFA’s missionThe case of Marion is unfortunately not isolated. “On our SOS Apprentice chat, a number of young work-study students complained: they were asked for tuition fees of several thousand euros”, denounces Aurélien Cadiou, president of theNational Association of Apprentices of France

. “These are mainly work-study programs leading to bac + 3 to bac + 5 diplomas in management, communication, or business. ” Another contested practice, the requirement of registration fees amounting to 500 to 1,000 euros. Inan interview on Public Senate on January 18, Élisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor, was angry against this type of practice. “That’s not the spirit of learning, it has to be free. There is no question, in fact, of making the young person pay for the company’s research, this is explicitly mentioned in the missions of the CFA (apprenticeship training centers) detailed in theArticle L. 6231-2 of the Labor Code

Élisabeth Borne promises sanctions

The situation is particularly difficult for young people who are about to reach the end of the 6-month scheme without a contract. Due to the health crisis, the time to allow them to find an employer, usually three months, has been doubled. A breach in which a small number of unscrupulous training organizations which have integrated a far too large proportion of young people without a contract have entered. In her interview on January 18, the Minister of Labor estimated the number of these at 11,000. She announced that checks are underway and that, if fraud is found, sanctions will be imposed.

These questionable practices were facilitated by the law of September 5, 2018 for the freedom to choose one’s professional future. This has simplified the procedures for opening an apprenticeship training center, it has in fact removed the administrative authorization and the obligation to agree with the region, the opening of a CFA only requires a declaration to the Direccte. Private schools have been officially recognized CFA but do not respect the framework of learning.

Well-maintained ambiguities

“Some establishments have contracts signed stipulating that any year started is due in full, their formulations are deliberately very ambiguous: young people without an employer do not know whether they are trainees in vocational training as apprentices or students! »Protests Aurélien Cadiou. In the first case, when they reach the end of the six months if they still do not have an employer, they stop the training without having to pay anything; in the second case, they have to pay tuition fees of several thousand euros.

A contract that we were able to consult, that of a business school which offers training in “management and sustainable development”, plays on another ambiguity. While its advertising brochures or its website announce that it is possible to follow the work-study program as part of a professionalization contract or an apprenticeship contract, the document that new students must sign does not mention more than the professionalization contract. For the school, it is more interesting, because the student will be more in business. Pierre Courbebaisse, president of the Federation of vocational training, considers “these practices completely denouncing”, but considers that they “remain fortunately marginal”. “This is a cyclical phenomenon linked to the health situation which should not obscure the strong social demand for learning. He is also counting on the current labeling to clean up. “As of January 1, 2022, those who will not have the Qualiopi label