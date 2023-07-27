Of Health editorial

In the transition from kindergarten to primary school, preparation for reading and writing skills is useful, also to intercept any difficulties. The Federation of Speech Therapists: Play lots of games as a family

Play by the sea to see who can find the most shells and colored pebbles, count the number plates of cars that start with a specific letter, draw frames on a sheet of paper or write words on the sand, keep a diary and fill it with photos, receipts, tickets and memories of vacation days. These are some activities that mum, dad and children can do together under an umbrella or in the mountains. A pastime that has an important educational role: preparing the little ones who come out of kindergarten toentry into the high school, the primary, where arriving with adequate prerequisites to develop reading-writing, numerical and calculation skills can make a difference in learning. Not only: games can help identify any weaknesses in language, in recognizing sounds or in making a graphic gesture to be able to initiate early interventions that stimulate skills not yet achieved.

Games on vacation According to the latest data (2022) from the Office of Statistics-School Surveys, about 1,400 pre-school boys and girls – out of one million and 400 thousand (0.1%) – have difficulty consolidating these pre-requisites due to neurodevelopmental disorders, immaturity or reasons of a transient nature. The reason why the Federation of Speech Therapists (fli, www.fli.it) wants to raise awareness of the importance of developing the correct skills in the preschool age. Since 2010 and subsequently, in the decrees of the Ministry of Education of 2013, the importance of activating targeted and early assessment paths to intercept children with learning problems – explains Tiziana Rossetto, president of Fli —. Yet, the White Paper on the management of Dsa (specific learning disabilities), released in 2022, still reports among the Regions there is an enormous lack of homogeneity in launching prevention protocolsoften due to the different sensitivity of school principals and teachers in proposing training initiatives.

Observe the children Studies related to the psychology of language and learning agree instead on the importance of prepare boys and girls for the acquisition of reading-writing, numeracy and calculation skills and on the need to fill their “backpack” with skills and awareness that favor the transition from kindergarten to primary school – continues Rossetto -. Recent studies and the latest guidelines on DSA, drawn up by the Higher Institute of Health, show that the acquisition of the first skills is based on skills acquired during the preschool period. Therefore in kindergarten, during the last year, it is essential to activate systematic observation of children: thanks to screening projects it is possible to identify those with difficulties and support them.

Reading, writing, calculating In order for skills to develop smoothly, a child who approaches reading, writing, numeracy and calculation skills must possess advanced phonetic-phonological competence, i.e. be able to articulate sounds correctly, have a good vocabulary, be able to tell and converse correctly he adds Ilaria Ceccarelli, professor of speech therapy at the La Sapienza University of Rome -. Around the age of five and a half, the child must also develop a metaphonological awareness, i.e. the ability to "playing with speech sounds": knowing how to recognize if two words are the same or different, if they start with the same sound, how many syllables they are made up of. This skill promotes the development of skills reading and writing. Furthermore, the child must know how to control the graphic stroke, holding the pencil correctly and copying simple drawings. Should know how to write his name and recognize the lettersknow numbers at least within the tens and provide judgments of magnitude on small quantities.

The colors and the plates Parents can use the moments of interaction with their son or daughter, on vacation, to carry out simple, fun but important activities from a functional point of view, such as focus attention on the length of the words, on the number of syllableson the similarity (like dog and carrot) or play in the car with the colors and the platescounting how many are white and how many blue, or even getting familiar with the numbers through recipes – he concludes Anna Giulia De Cagno, speech therapist and vice president of Fli —. Thus the children prepare for primary school activities by playing.