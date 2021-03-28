Learning Research: Parents’ learning difficulties predict children’s literacy and numeracy skills

Reading with a child anticipates, according to the study, a better understanding of what was read, whether parents had learning difficulties or not.

Parental their own learning difficulties affect children’s literacy and math skills, he says Research conducted at the University of Jyväskylä.

According to the study, parental reading difficulty also predicts a child’s literacy difficulties, and a parent’s mathematical learning difficulty, in turn, predicts a child’s reading comprehension and numeracy difficulties.

Parents ’learning difficulties were not related to how much reading or counting skills were taught at home or how much was read with the child in preschool.

“This suggests that the link between parents’ learning difficulties and children’s skills was not due to differences in how often parents taught their children or read books with them, but rather reflected hereditary risk, ”the university’s bulletin said.

Jyväskylän the university’s research looked at both linguistic and mathematical learning difficulties at the same time, and also took into account the impact of the child’s home learning environment on the child’s development and creativity. Based on previous research, reading difficulties are known to be frequent in families from one generation to the next.

This study examined the relationship between reading and math skills difficulties experienced by parents and the home environment of preschoolers to the development of children’s literacy and mathematical competencies in the 1st – 9th grade. class. The study involved 1,590 mothers and 1,507 fathers who had difficulty reading and math skills.

Mothers ’lower level of education predicted they would spend more time teaching their children. Both lower-educated mothers and fathers spent less time reading together with the child.

Reading together, on the other hand, predicted children’s better reading comprehension, parents had learning difficulties or not, and higher-educated parents read more with their children.

“Teaching at home, on the other hand, did not predict children’s literacy or math skills at school age. Based on the research, it appears that the mother’s level of education is related to the development of reading comprehension through more reading together, which is known to be important for linguistic development, ”the release states.