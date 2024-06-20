Thursday, June 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Learning Platforms | Already another city is withdrawing from the Wilma substitute that cost millions

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Learning Platforms | Already another city is withdrawing from the Wilma substitute that cost millions
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The city of Tampere withdraws from the Digione project, which is a joint project of several municipalities.

Tampere opts out of the Digione project, where a new learning platform is being developed to replace the current Wilma system.

Until now, in Finland, Wilma has been used for communication between home and school, from early childhood education to secondary schools. The system has been developed since 2020.

#Learning #Platforms #city #withdrawing #Wilma #substitute #cost #millions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UEFA has opened an investigation against the Albanian footballer Rubin

UEFA has opened an investigation against the Albanian footballer Rubin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]