Learning Mathematics | Mathematics is easier if the teaching offers insights, says Professor Siltanen

“Good literacy is the basis of everything”

Professor of Mathematics Samuli Siltanen surprise. He emphasizes literacy in school teaching. Literacy, not arithmetic.

I had to immediately ask Siltase, a mathematician whose teaching skills have been praised, about teaching.

The reason for the question is clear: the results of the Pisa test, i.e. the deteriorated learning achievements of elementary schools, have once again spoken to Finns.

Down has come At the beginning of the 21st century, Finnish schoolchildren were at the top of the world in Pisa skills.

Due to its position, Siltanen already has the ability to propose solutions to the problem. He is not only a professor of mathematics, but according to his words “in real life”.

He has been through the tough working life of companies. It could also be argued that Siltanen is also a teacher of school children and everyday mathematics – with videos.

Samu’s science channel i.e. “Professor Siltanen’s” videos on YouTube are almost a concept in mathematics teaching. Siltanen has produced more than 130 short videos in six years. They have collected at least 300,000 video views.

Even Legos can help in teaching mathematics.

You often see the whole school class watching Siltanen’s video together. With them, Samu explains, for example, using Legos and squared paper, how to add numbers with a minus sign.

“Mathematics should be included as part of the student’s hobbies.”

The videos have demanding topics that Siltanen makes look easy: How can you model the movement of a shoal of fish?

“A video is not always created easily. It can take two weeks,” he admits at his current workplace, which is in the Exactum building in Kumpula, Helsinki. You can also find Siltanen on YouTube Mystery channel.

Siltanen is a professor of mathematics at the University of Helsinki. We take a photo of the mathematician Siltase in the classic way, by the blackboard.

The board is already full of the colleague’s incomprehensible formulas. Siltanen recognizes quite suddenly what it is about, even if he doesn’t understand a couple of equations at first.

On the table, Siltanen piles the props of his lectures: dice, boards, shapes cut from foam, a slide projector. And of course chalks. The Legos stayed at home this time. Siltanen is like a market trader when he visits schools with these tilpehøres.

Schools do not need to advertise Siltase. Rumors about the screens have spread. The majority of those taught are middle school students.

The teaching is also interesting because Siltanen doesn’t necessarily use any formula. A lot of people at school hate them, especially if it doesn’t open right away.

The videos also speak clear Finnish, not the language of formulas. And hey, the viewer can suddenly get the feeling that he does get it!

The student gets excited without noticing. This is how Siltanen captured the student into the world of mathematics.

In the late 2010s, he received the JV Snellman award for his merits as a generalist in science. Colleagues also support Siltanen’s efforts across the board.

Siltanen One piece of advice related to Pisa is that it is best to connect mathematics to the student’s own hobby.

That is, for example, to hockey, crocheting, chess or playing the violin. Or weightlifting, which Siltanen himself enjoys.

“When you measure the weights of one performance, you can easily determine how you do with the weights in different lifting sports,” he explains.

Another hobby of Siltanen is photography. In photography, the shape of the object can be deduced from the outlines of the figures alone.

Inversion math is needed for that. Now we get to Siltanen’s own area, where you can find applications.

It’s reverse math, working inside out, from effects to causes. For example, asteroid researchers can only deduce their shape from the object’s distant contours, for example from slow images obtained by radar.

In private in the company in the early years of the 21st century, Siltanen developed mathematical models. For example, there was a device under development that would measure the state of the heart solely from electrical signals picked up from the body.

“Before long, it can replace, for example, X-ray imaging and body slice imaging,” he promises.

In mathematics, Samuli Silta is particularly fascinated by the fact that there is always one correct answer, and it is universal.

“ One goal is to improve equality in mathematics, to get girls involved, for example.

Mathematics it was easy for Siltase already in elementary school, as you might expect. He attended Taivallahti elementary school in Helsinki Töölö.

Father taught at the same school. He brought Samul discarded math books. By calculating their tasks, Samuli dived into the world of mathematics.

One can hardly talk about child genius, although Siltase was naturally a ten-year-old in mathematics throughout his school days.

Siltanen is talented, but he is not in other worlds. He feels comfortable every day. He uses easy, everyday examples.

Siltanen definitely wants to dismantle the glamor and halo associated with mathematics.

He himself started at the technical college in Espoo with technical physics, but soon specialized in applied mathematics. Just for those inversions.

Applied work is also the popularization of mathematics, which he has taken on.

One goal is to improve equality in mathematics, to get girls involved, for example.

Siltanen’s administrative work also obliges him to do so. He is the vice dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences.

Of everything you can see that mathematics is nice and usually easy for Siltane. If the topic gets complicated, Siltanen only gets more excited.

In mathematics, one thing in particular fascinates Silta. There is always one correct answer, and it is universal.

The various branches of mathematics are now so vast that it is difficult for anyone to keep track of its branches.

When he was younger, he tried it, but quickly realized the impossibility of the task.

Out A couple more tips from Siltane to help Finland get closer to the top in the Pisa results. He believes that the joint play of hand and mind produces results. Because:

“Blackboard.”

“Pen and paper.”

“Writing by hand and counting.”

Of course, he accepts that today’s math yo-writing is done with machine symbols, on computers. But as a teacher…

“As a teacher, you sit next to the problem when someone starts calculating. You may not even have to teach. The student begins to concentrate.”

I saw the student Enters the world of mathematics. It is the name of the book written by Siltanen. The bottom line of the book is like the motto of Siltanen’s life’s work:

Mathematics is beautiful and belongs to everyone.

Ber Orlin teaches math with humor.

Mathematics teacher To Ben Orlin can’t help but laugh even as he tries to teach demanding math. You can and should laugh at him.

Orlin wants to lighten the teaching of mathematics. He takes care of that with unbridled, sprawling humor – and with sticks.

“Mathematics with bad drawings is less pathetic than the book I draw mathematics as well as I can – really, I try my best.”

Orlin refers to his Finnish book (Terra Cognita 2020), which is full of clumsy idioms. People explain mathematical thinking in speech bubbles.

Orlin is originally a math teacher, but has now amused readers with three books.

When he graduated from college in the US in 2009, he knew why math was so unpopular: it was taught so poorly.

Orlin decided to boost the popularity of mathematics and increase its glory by having fun himself. At first he wrote for popular US magazines. Fame rush.

In the fall, he also went to Finland to market his books.

“ “Humbling myself is an integral part of my pedagogy.”

Orlin removes the fear of math that seems to be universal.

Right from the start, he wants to prove himself as a teacher with his drawings. He wanted to humanize mathematics.

This is how he breaks the first barrier. Orlin is a mathematical genius, but he is not good in all areas. Especially as a draftsman, he is miserable.

“Humbling myself is an integral part of my pedagogy.”

He gave examples of humility at the MAOL autumn training days of the Mathematical Subjects Teachers’ Association in Espoo. At the same time, he seems to give good tips to other teachers.

When math seems fun, well, you start to understand it a little better.

With his bad drawings, Orlin visits many areas of life, from lotteries to gambling and bridge building. The clumsy speech bubbles of cuckolds lead to problems.

Many things can be solved, one that you thought was forever veiled and hidden behind a formula.

For example, Orlin can explain what the formula for the surface area of ​​a circle, which remains mysterious to most, means pi times the radius of a circle to the power of two.

According to Orlin, professional mathematicians also sometimes fall into calculating by rote, without thinking about what the formulas aim for.

Ben Orlin’s works in Finnish: Change is the only constant – the wisdom of differential and integral calculus in a crazy world; Mathematics with bad drawings – how mathematics describes the world. Works translated into Finnish by Juha Pietiläinen. Terra Cognita 2020–2022.