Learning languages ​​is not a question of age. It is possible to learn a new language and reach sufficient knowledge to communicate beyond 65, 70, 75… It also has a reward: it is an excellent mental gymnastics that strengthens the brain to prevent neurodegenerative diseases. It is not surprising that in recent years it has become one of the activities that grows the most after retirement. It just requires different techniques, deadlines, methods or motivations. Experts explain tricks and habits to make learning a new language among adults more effective.

Older people have many advantages when learning a language, contrary to popular belief. «Before starting, it is essential that they know their ‘strengths’: they study because they want to – it is not an obligation for work or academic reasons -, so they will enjoy the process. And that positive attitude improves results, as happens with schoolchildren,” highlights Inés Aloida, English teacher for adult groups. Furthermore, her stimuli are “very motivating” such as “keeping the brain active to prevent neurodegenerative diseases, traveling…”

They have more free time to dedicate to learning and no deadlines that could put pressure on them. They enjoy another ‘extra’: “they have a richer vocabulary. This can imply a great advantage. Having a greater vocabulary in your native language helps your brain when processing a new language,” says Mercedes Enríquez, university professor of Translation and Interpreting.

Music, games, movies…



It is essential to adapt the method to each person. «If handled with technology, we can use devices and online teaching; If your motivation is to travel, we enhance the oral part, the expressions to understand each other in everyday situations in a city; and we use music, movies with subtitles, games… », details the teacher, who has students over 70 years old in her classes.

A trick for reading: «To my students who are starting out in the language, I tell them to recover their grandchildren’s or children’s English children’s books, even comics, which will be easy for them to read. And watching cartoons in that language with the little ones in the house will be good for everyone,” says the teacher. It is also effective to “choose songs that you have liked throughout your life in English. look for their translation and listen to them again knowing what they say. “They take every surprise with the letters!”

Watching subtitled movies or consulting cooking recipes – which have little text and a lot of images – are other options. “Board games, such as cards with words in other languages, are as useful with older people as they are with children,” he adds. The offer of games for learning languages ​​is great today.

between equals



Going to an academy where the student is among equals, adults with similar interests, avoids frustration and abandonment. «If they study with young people who are looking to improve a level of English, B2, C1… for reasons of study, work, they will throw in the towel. Furthermore, the sense of ridicule to speak is easier to disappear in situations in which it is known that everyone is starting from the same conditions.

Group classes offer a plus over individual classes. «Active participation in the learning process is vital for success. The stimuli received from peers in the classroom is very enriching,” says Mercedes Enríquez. In addition to learning, group classes give the opportunity to socialize at a stage of life in which relationships are reduced.

Online learning is a solution in certain cases. “It offers the comfort that they are in a physical space that they control and can be useful if they have problems getting around, but it requires the management of digital competence that they do not always have,” the experts agree.

small goals



Learning time in older people has to do with the learning objectives and the adult’s capacity. But in their case, “the important thing is that they enjoy the process.” “Setting small goals helps maintain long-term motivation when we want to learn a language as an adult,” advises Mercedes Enríquez. In any case, “respecting each person’s rhythm and positively reinforcing the achievements they have is essential,” she summarizes.

Trips and groups on social networks



Traveling abroad is an incentive and makes it easier to “understand the language in all its essence,” says the university professor. “Getting to know another culture is a stimulating process at that age,” she encourages. If you do not have the possibility of traveling, today you can participate in groups that are created online with people from other countries to practice languages.