The latest employment and GDP data showed that the fourth quarter of 2020 was somewhat better than expected and, above all, that the management of the second wave of the pandemic has caused less damage to the economy than the first. Nothing to feel satisfied because what should matter fundamentally are human lives. In addition, in terms of health, the contagion curve fell much less and that allowed, together with Christmas and the appearance of new mutations of the virus, the third wave to arrive in an unusual and very virulent way. These less bad economic data – not exclusive to Spain – seem to show that decisions are being learned and refined, giving rise to a strategy of restrictions on mobility and social life that is less harmful to the productive apparatus. It is as if there is a kind of learning curve by which previous experiences allow later episodes to be executed somewhat better. Of course, with all kinds of nuances and a lot of uncertainty for the coming months.

Comparing the management of the two previous waves is not easy. It is true that the second has not forced the entire country to be completely confined for several months, but rather a series of specific measures – more or less fortunate – have been applied by affected areas, but which have not led to a closure of commerce and hospitality. so intense and widespread. These selective, surgical and accurate confinements may be the key, in the short term, to prevent that third wave from becoming explosive, where the British and South African variants of the virus generate so much concern. The economy should suffer less, but health would be the priority.

Likewise, it is also the right time to plan much better for the acceleration of vaccination, where our country is at stake in the face of summer tourism (with increasingly pessimistic prospects). In this case, rather than learning, we would be talking about adoption curve of an immunization technology that must be produced more quickly and effectively. We are still in time to plan a massive vaccination process starting in March or April, when we will have several vaccines available and in abundance. Why isn’t a 24/7 strategy planned to vaccinate the entire country starting in the spring and reaching 70% of the population not at any time during the summer (overused but very imprecise temporary term lately) but in June? What prevents it? In a few months it will no longer be possible to say that vaccines are lacking, but we could suffer from insufficient means and organization to administer them quickly.

Finally, uncertainty will reign beyond 2021. There is concern that the new strains will reduce the control capacity of vaccines, which will again have to be learned to manage, as well as another risk at the end of 2021 and 2022: if not control the virus worldwide, fear will remain with us. When rich countries have been vaccinated, we will have to regain a sense of solidarity with third countries. For now it is not mentioned, but everything will come.