Teachers, students and neighborhood of the Public school of the district of Santa Engraciain the municipality of Tauste, in Zaragoza, during the 2020-21 academic year, were excited about the idea of ​​preparing a tourist guide on his forest. A pine forest that surrounds the school and the town of Santa Engracia.

They do not start from scratch, they had experience. The learning scenarios that they had been defining and using showed signs of their viability and, at the same time, of their commitment to the closest natural and urban environment. The commitment they made to sustainable development was evident. They participated in the objectives and modes of action of a collective pedagogical initiative called Transformative Schools. This initiative responds to one of the actions deployed by the Observatory for Development Cooperation and Education for Global Citizenship in the province of Zaragoza, linked to the United Nations 2030 Agenda. Educational centers are considered the “axis of a process of change for social transformation, connecting with the reality of their immediate environment”.

amaya pola, teacher and director of the school, after talking with her students, brings us some of the many dialogues they had during the preparation of the tourist guide for their forest. She places us in a different scenario from the classroom and outside the school, in a more natural environment and open to uncertainty: the forest.

– Alicia Pola (fourth grade student): teacher… I see a lot of pine trees. The pine should enter the investigation. I’ll ask myself. It is a tree that I like very much.

– Amaya Pola (teacher): We can also include that other plant that grows in the top of the pine. Does anyone know what it is called?

– Elba Vidal (fifth grade student): I think it’s the mistletoe, or at least it looks a lot like it.

– Christopher Castillo (third year student): Look at these flowery What is in this area… they are very purple.

– Amaya Pola: Does anyone know their names? I don’t know. What do we do then to find out his name?

They form circles and talk among themselves assessing what to do, who to contact, where to look…

– María Quintana (third year student): I think Cristina Vilas (another of the teachers) will know. We can ask him.

– Christopher Castillo: Also, I think it has a mobile application that is very cool.

– Elba Vidal: We can take a picture of it and show it to my mother, maybe she knows it.

Students from the Santa Engracia de Tauste School walk through the forest near the school and identify plants and animals. AMAYA POLA

Elba Vidal is the daughter of Estrella Morata. “Our plant expert” —says Amaya Pola— “she is a mother who helps us with recognition and identification tasks”.

During two days they walk through the forest. They are surprised and show their joy when they discover new species of animals and plants. They identify them, name them correctly and associate them with their scientific name.

Some were more familiar, although they knew very little of their growth and functionality. Sometimes they commented on it to Morata (Elba’s mother). “It was important to have experts to help them in this identification task and if, in addition, they were from the educational and neighborhood community, all the better,” their teacher Engracia Amaya tells us.

The research work, which incorporated a certain structure and the responsibility for its development, was distributed among all the students, according to the different species found. Each student carried out their investigation and cataloging work and added the photographs taken on the tour. In the end, he presented himself and defended himself before the rest of the group and the documentation generated increased the knowledge base of the La Ruta del Bosque project.

Worksheets prepared by Primary Education students for the Forest Route project of the Santa Engracia de Tauste School. AMAYA POLA

Transforming a task of observing the environment into meaningful academic learning requires the implementation of new training scenarios. We must transcend the usual format of a group of students sitting at desks, with the main activity of listening, in silence, to the classes taught by teachers, in accordance with a standard program, adopted as the only reference in the evaluation of learning. Define and develop new environments that provide security for teachers and transmit confidence to families; hence, in large part, its complexity. New ways of teaching and learning endorsed by the contrasted reflectionsubject to professional and public review and aware of their significance.

“Schools need profound changes, in their organization and operation models, in their educational environments, so that students and teachers build learning and training processes together”, says António Nóvoa, Chairman of the Research and Writing Committee of UNESCO’s International Commission on the Futures of Education. One of the values ​​of La Ruta del Bosque is to have created and consolidated a scenario closely linked to the interests of its students, where issues of community relevance and related to the great problems of humanity can be addressed. something very promising make a change valuable and viable.

CEIP Santa Engracia is a rural center that, like many others, feels the loss of population. “Many of our citizens from the rural area of ​​Aragon are defending their right to have the opportunity to live in their towns with a decent job and with the necessary services to be able to develop a life project”, comment the teachers Amaya Pola and Cristina Villas. It was important to generate and strengthen feelings of local identity with the project while vindicating public initiatives to improve services.

One of the purposes of La Ruta del Bosque was to get the educational community, made up of practically all the residents of Santa Engracia, to consider the school and its educational work as an identity resource. “We have an open community that is always willing to work for and with us and, above all, for and with the students. What we do makes a lot of sense for everyone”, says director Amaya Pola. The American linguist, philosopher, social critic and political activist Noam Chomsky, speaking of the common benefitrecognizes the meaning and relevance of this purpose: “Human beings are social beings, and the type of person we become depends crucially on the social, cultural and institutional circumstances of our lives.”

During the implementation of the La Ruta del Bosque project, 24 students from Early Childhood and Primary Education attended the school, organized into 3 spaces (the Early Childhood Education classroom, another from 1st to 4th grade of Primary Education and a third from 5th and 6th grade). There are three teachers who, with different organizational and teaching functions, worked at the center; two of them (Amaya Pola and Cristina Vilas) led the development of the project in the three classrooms.

They observed that the contents of some of the areas were redundant and hindered joint work between students of different levels. This thematic reiteration made them consider other formats of approach to reality that ensured, yes, the interest of the students, the conditions of deep learning and the development of active methodologies centered on the student (problem-based learning, work cooperative and discussion groups, among others); facilitating the involvement of the apprentice in its own development.

All these demands led them to propose the curricular reorganization of areas and formal and informal learning at the service of the discovery and identification of the species that inhabited their forest. At the same time, they had to lay firm foundations for the development of behaviors of care and sustainable development.

They adopted the content block as the organizing core Living beings of the Natural Sciences Area and related all its components, contents, evaluation criteria, key competencies and learning standards, together with their different levels of development, with those of Social Sciences, Language, Mathematics, Artistic Education… They incorporated, in addition, the Sustainable Development Goals: SDG3 Health and Well-being, SDG4 Quality Education, SDG11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG13 Climate Action and SDG15 Life on Land Ecosystems. The final product would be to create a “tourist” route to visit the pine forest that surrounds the school.

In the previous course they had already prepared a tourist guide of the town that made reference to the history of Santa Engracia. Key architectural and natural sites were linked to QR codes with information. It seemed like a good idea to continue with that curricular logic of drawing up a road map about their environment and applying it, in this case, to the visit to their forest.

We already know the framework ideas that gave meaning to the project, we still have to describe its structure, its development and integration into the daily life of school work, references of undoubted interest to which we will dedicate the next entry of this blog.

