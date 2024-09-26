Thursday, September 26, 2024
Learning | A teacher from Vantaa developed the "miracle chair" to make teaching easier: "I saw immediately that the students' eyes were filled with enthusiasm"

September 26, 2024
Learning | A teacher from Vantaa developed the “miracle chair” to make teaching easier: “I saw immediately that the students’ eyes were filled with enthusiasm”
Teacher Perttu Leskinen teaches students how to hose as part of the phenomenon lesson. Picture: Matti Pietola / HS

Class teacher Perttu Leskinen has been teaching through play for 30 years. It will be a shame for him if play is completely banned at school. According to him, play is a natural way for a child to learn.

Class there is an empty chair in front. It looks like an ordinary chair, but if you sit on it, it can change for any reason. It’s a miracle chair, teacher Perttu Leskinen tells.

The students of class 3C of Ylästö School in Vantaa listen to the story quietly and excitedly. Even if the students have not seen the miracle chair before, they can already guess what lies ahead: this is where the game will soon begin.

