For many people, driving license tests are just a matter of nerves. A student driver rattled through 59 times before he had his driver’s license in his hands.

Redditch – According to the TÜV Association, 3.6 theoretical and practical tests were completed in 2022. However, more and more student drivers are failing the test – for some it takes a particularly long time.

Student driver fails the theoretical driving test 59 times

As the TÜV Association stated, 39 percent of the theoretical tests for all driving license classes in Germany were failed last year. In comparison, in 2013 it was only 29 percent. This means that more driving students failed the theoretical test than the practical test. The driving tests failed 37 percent of the learner drivers; exactly as many as ten years ago. In other European countries too, the driving test seems to be a challenge for many people.

In England, a student driver failed the theoretical driving test 59 times. The persistent driver is not mentioned by name. What is certain, however, is that he had to pay over 1,600 euros in examination fees in the town of Redditch near Birmingham – a theoretical driving test costs there around 27 euros. “There is no doubt that it is a difficult test,” the AA’s head of driving schools, Camilla Benitez, told the BBC. The student driver impressed her with “admirable stamina”.

In England, more and more learner drivers are failing the test

The head of the driving schools stated that many driving students “underestimate the theory test.” In England, the theory test looks similar to that in Germany: out of 50 questions, 43 correct answers must be given. This is followed by a video test in which the student drivers are shown 14 traffic situations that they have to assess and identify possible dangers. In Germany there are 30 questions, 20 of which have to be answered correctly.

The 60-time test candidate was probably doubly annoyed by his many failed attempts: In England, novice drivers are only allowed to take practical lessons once they have passed the theoretical test. In England even more driving students fail the exams than in Germany. Only 44 percent of the learner drivers passed the theory test in the first attempt, compared to 65 percent in 2008. According to the information, other driving students in England also failed at least 50 times. In Germany there is even over the driver’s license from 16 years of age discussed. (rd with dpa)