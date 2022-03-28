The Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco is preparing to welcome Tonal: production of the new SUV signed by Alfa Romeo will start in May, therefore in just over a month. We are talking about a model on which the Biscione brand places great trust, as evidenced by the visit to the site that the CEO Jean-Philippe Learned performed today. Alfa Romeo’s number one personally checked the assembly line dedicated to the new Tonale, characterized by futuristic technologies and high levels of automation.

“We are in a position to produce 40,000-45,000 copies of Tonale per year, but if necessary we will be able to go beyond this level which is already totally profitable “, the words of Imparato reported by Il Fatto Quotidiano. The CEO of the Alfa car manufacturer also confirmed the market objectives already declared for Tonale: 20,000 registrations in all of 2022, a modest figure that some leaders of the company consider even too little ambitious. The work carried out by the Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Campania will therefore be fundamental, whose director Alessio Leonardi has defined it as a “premium plant for premium product”, where the new Alfa Romeo plug-in hybrid SUV will be born.

Speaking of SUVs, in the past few days it has been the same Imparato to announce the intention to create a new premium crossover that will compete against rival BMW models. “I haven’t told anyone before, but since we want to be Stellantis’ global premium brand, and because everyone in the world knows our brand, I want to market a high-end SUV – had declared Imparato – What its shapes will be is still a question mark, but on top of a D-segment model there will also be an E-segment car, with very high performance. I asked myself: do we want to remain a European brand, or are we moving towards the most profitable segment in the world? The answer was: let’s go to the most profitable segment. With this we aim for models such as BMW X5, X6 and the 7 Series. This decision was made recently and with it we can also enter growth markets such as China ”.