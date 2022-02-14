The debut of the new Tonale represents a real springboard for Alfa Romeo. The new SUV is tasked with tow the raise at the global level of the Biscione brand, which has literally collapsed in recent months in terms of sales, and according to the first feedback that has come from the public, it could succeed in this mission. Also because, in addition to the customers, they were the same members of the management staff of Alfa Romeo ad self-compliment for the work done: the new Tonale fully meets the expectations of the company, ready to enter the era of “Metamorphosis”.

“Tonal more than a machine it is a stepI have been waiting for this moment for a year during which we have worked with a lot of enthusiasm and with a lot of respect for all those who had worked on the project, starting with those who had decided to bring the prototype to Geneva in 2019 – the words of the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato – In 2022, we could not present an Alfa Romeo with the technologies of 2019 ″. Words to honey about the new SUV of the Biscione also came from the new head of style Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who had to do the examination of the bodywork already designed: “They asked me if she was beautiful or ugly, I said she was beautiful and it was decided not to touch anything but to focus on qualityinside and outside, a great job “.

In short, the first model of the electrified Biscione seems to have met with everyone’s approval. “The Tonale that arrives today, and which will be on sale in the special launch series from April, to reach the full range by the end of the year, is a model that must and above all wants to deal with the strong powers, German and beyond, and it does so with brand strength and with characteristics appropriate to the times: a recognizable style, with the indispensable touch of sportiness, high-level electronics and everything you need in terms of electrification “we read in today’s edition of Repubblica.