Jean-Philippe Imparato gave new information on the growth path that Alfa Romeo is intent on pursuing in the coming years. The CEO of the Biscione in fact spoke of the production targets, starting with the Tonale but also made important clarifications on what will be the objectives of the brand not so much focused on volumes as much as on the margins that can be achieved through the creation of quality models. A detail that Imparato wanted to focus onhighlighting the expectations of Stellantis for its brands and in particular for the car manufacturer from Arese.

“In a reasonable future, Alfa Romeo can sell 80-100 thousand cars a year, even if Stellantis does not need the volumes of Alfa but its quality, the value of its brand. – said the French manager during his visit to Pomiglianoan increasingly central plant that will soon welcome the lines of the new Tonale – “The first objective was to return to profit and we did it, now the second is development and at the end of 2024 Alfa Romeo is saved. We want to be the global premium brand of Stellantis. ”

The number one of the Arese car manufacturer is then back once again on new production policy that will characterize Alfa Romeo, with the farewell to the practice of “zero kilometer” in favor of a “buit to order” process: “I am not interested in producing cars for plant parking lots, at most I would add 10% of demo cars to what is already sold: making 100 or 200 thousand cars changes little in a group of 6 or 7 million cars a year, it changes little, what matters is the creation of value. ” Learned also highlighted what the output objectives will be for the new SUV, Alfa Romeo Tonale, “We are in a position to produce 40-45 thousand Tonales per year, but if necessary we will be able to rise above this level which is already totally profitable.”