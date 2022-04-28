He didn’t mince words or mince words Jean-Philippe Learned when he wanted to underline the importance of the birth of the Stellantis group for Alfa Romeo. The number one of the Biscione has in fact highlighted how the conglomerate born from the merger between FCA and PSA has effectively saved the Arese brand, making available resources and synergies that will allow the Italian car manufacturer to be relaunched globally. This is demonstrated by the ambitious plans, partly already detailed, which include a series of new models with annual launches and new targets, with Imparato himself who has repeatedly emphasized how Alfa Romeo’s intention is to follow the German model. BMW and Audi above all.

“Without Stellantis, we would be dead. Electric thrusters, software, 5G, ADAS, thanks to Stellantis we have everything at our disposal and in exchange we can provide the group with our experience “- Learned explained during an interview with Autoweek. The number one of the Biscione then spoke again about the future of the brand and how the new stability will be achieved thanks to a radically renewed rangein which the models currently present will be confirmed. “We will launch a new model or a major update every year. A compact crossover will arrive in the B segment, but also a Stelvio successor and a new Giulia. Those are great machines, so we will continue to offer them. We want to be Stellantis’ global premium brand. Everyone in the world knows Alfa Romeo and that is why I want to launch a high-end SUV. Exactly how we will do it is still an unknown but there will also be an E-segment car with very high performance above a D-segment model. “

A radical transformation therefore that thanks to Tonale continues in the name of electrification which will also characterize the future of the brand, up to the complete transition, as confirmed by Imparato himself: “In 2024 we will launch our first electric car, which will also be available as a hybrid. An all-electric model will follow in 2025 and only fully electric models from 2027. “