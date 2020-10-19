Gampela is a small location in Burkina Faso where the refrigerators have not been working in the medical center for the past about a year. There are many places around the world where this facility is not available yet. In such a situation, the campaign to control the corona virus may be interrupted. Continuous ‘cold chains’ will be required from the factory to the syringe (needle) to protect the corona virus vaccine affecting the whole world.Despite the progress made towards developing ‘cold chains’ in developing countries, nearly three billion out of the world’s 7.8 billion people do not have temperature-controlled storage for vaccination campaigns to overcome Kovid-19. The result will be that the vaccine will reach the poorest people around the world who have been most affected by this deadly virus.

The ‘cold chain’ for vaccines is another inequality against the poor who live and work in more crowded conditions. This allows the virus to spread. Medical oxygen is also less accessible to such people, which is important for the treatment of infection with this virus. Apart from this, such people also face shortage of laboratories, supplies or technicians for large scale testing.



Maintaining ‘cold chain’ is not easy for vaccines

Maintaining a ‘cold chain’ for corona virus vaccines will also not be easy for rich countries, especially when temperatures around minus 70 degrees Celsius are required. There has not been enough investment for infrastructure and cold chain technology which will be needed for vaccines. It has been eight months since the epidemic and experts warn that large parts of the world lack adequate refrigeration for an effective vaccination program.



It includes most of Central Asia, India, South-East Asia and a large part of Latin America as well. The refrigerator of this clinic located near the capital of Burkina Faso went bad last year. This medical center serves about 11 thousand people. Due to equipment breakdown, vaccines of tetanus, tuberculosis and other common diseases are not kept in this center. It affects local people.