Share market today closed for the second consecutive day. Today the Sensex saw a rise of 629 points and the Nifty gained 170 points. Among the 30 Sensex stocks, 25 closed in the green mark. Indusind Bank Share, Bajaj Finance Share, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top gainers and gained over 4 per cent.The BSE Sensex gained so much today due to strong buying in shares of financial companies amid positive domestic and global trend. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 629.12 points, or 1.65 per cent, to close at 38,697.05. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty also jumped 169.40 points, or 1.51 percent, to close at 11,416.95.

ITC, NTPC shares fall

The major stocks that declined included ITC, NTPC, Titan, Reliance Industries and ONGC. Narendra Solanki, head of equity research, Anand Rathi Shares, said that the domestic market opened up with a positive global trend and better-than-expected PMI index for manufacturing. Manufacturing sector activities in the country have improved for the second consecutive month in September.



PMI index at 8-year high

According to a monthly survey, manufacturing activities reached an eight-and-a-half year high in September due to new orders and increased production. However, despite this, companies are reducing the number of employees. The Manufacturing Procurement Managers Index (PMI) of IHS Market India rose to 56.8 in September. It was 52 in August. This is the highest level of PMI since January 2012. He said, “The market showed strength in the afternoon business. The reason for this was extensive buying, including shares of banks and financial companies. Shares of financial companies rose on Monday before the decision came on Monday in the case of interest in the deferment period given to pay back the bank loan during the lockdown.



Unlock-5 rebate also gives market strength

Solanki said, ‘The government has issued new guidelines regarding Unlock 5. There are some additional discounts. This also reinforced the perception. On the other hand, trading in the Tokyo stock market had to be halted due to technical disturbances. The Sol markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea in China were closed due to the holiday. Initial trading in Europe’s major stock markets picked up. Meanwhile, the international oil standard, Brent crude, was trading 0.76 percent lower at $ 41.98 a barrel.