Today we are going through one more March 10 for some people, but in the world of gaming it is celebrated the day of Mariosame in which Nintendo offers surprises in relation to such a beloved character. And although it is something that many like to celebrate, there are people who really do not know what its origin is and since when did all this start.

In fact, although it is already established as the character’s official day by the very Nintendo, this was something that the company took from the most battle-hardened fans who buy all of their video games. And it basically comes from the play on words in English that merges “march” and “10”, which together make up the word of Mar10I mean, Mario but with numbers and letters.

It is so since the year 2016, Nintendo He adopted this day as the official of his mascot, bringing news whenever possible, either with the revelation of video games or even official products. The clearest example was when the collaboration with the brand of LEGOwhich started with a small set and today continues to release more toys.

For its part, yesterday the date was celebrated in advance, since the final trailer of the film that will be released next month has been released, one that shows us many characters and nods to the games. In addition, tickets are already on sale (at least in Mexico) so users can anticipate their entry on the web pages of the cinemas.

At the moment Nintendo discounted some games Marioeither in digital or physical format.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, he is a character that will never age for the worse, in fact I can’t wait to see the movie, it’s a matter of time before Mario’s day of the boatyard is celebrated in movie theaters.