Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines ever since she took to Twitter. Kangana, who has been molested by the Maharashtra government recently, has posted a research on cow. He has taken a dig at this research in his post.

Kangana has posted a research in this tweet, which talks about spending time cuddling or hugging cow. This research is about campaigning for wellness and reducing the stress in European countries, like spending time with this peace loving animal, embracing the cow. It has been reported in this research that it leads to positivity and helps to reduce stress in people by increasing oxytocin.

Kangana posted this, writing, “When Indians do the same work, they will laugh at us, after that they will go back and quietly research it and then they will name it something fancy to earn it.” Indians must know this fraud.

Kangana is very active on Twitter. Earlier, Kangana posted a post that friends and fans are deeply saddened by the illegal demolition of her office in Mumbai. Kangna has tweeted the pain of her fans and has also shared a picture of a fan’s letter.

Kangana has shared pictures of her fans’ mail and gifts. With these pictures, Kangana wrote, ‘My fans / friends are very sad to see my house being demolished illegally. This collective effort inspires me, these idols will enhance the beauty and sanctity of my temple which has been ruthlessly broken and will always remind me that there is more kindness in the world than cruelty. ‘