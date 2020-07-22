England’s Ben Stokes and his fans, who are among the world’s all-rounders, would not like to miss the date of 26 September. He was arrested on the same day three years ago. Not only this, after the incident of the fight, he was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes was later acquitted by the court and was again included in the English cricket team. Stokes himself has regretted this incident many times.

Stokes was arrested

Ben Stokes was arrested after being caught in a brawl with two men outside a nightclub in Bristol. His teammate Alex Hales was also present during the incident and both were suspended by the ECB. A video later surfaced in which Stokes was seen assaulting the two men.



Later charges of fraud

Stokes did not even get a chance in the Ashes series after the incident, and four months later he was charged with fraud by the Crown Prosecution Service, but was found not guilty in the case.

What was the matter

On the night of 25 September 2017, Ben Stokes was beaten up in a drunken state outside a nightclub in Bristol. During this incident, Stokes beat Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali so much that he fainted. In this case, the prosecution lawyer said that Ben Stocks made fun of the gay couple present in the club. A total of three people were accused in this case. At the same time, Ben Stocks said in front of the court that he was not making fun of the gay couple, but was helping them.



Stokes was banned after the incident

He was suspended from the England cricket team after the assault. He did not play the Ashes series against Australia due to suspension. Australia then won the Ashes series 4–0.

Was also excluded from the team

Ben Stokes was only part of the Birmingham Test match in the five-match Test series between India and England. Ben Stocks could not be a part of Lord’s Test due to the trial date being interrupted. Chris Woakes was replaced in the team in place of Stokes. In the third match also, the 13-member team did not have a stock due to the trial, due to which the Bristol Knight Club dispute was.