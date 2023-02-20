The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai presented a model identical to the design and details of the first air taxi station in Dubai, which is scheduled to open in 2023, at the authority’s platform at the World Government Summit, which concluded its work a few days ago in Dubai.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Authority, Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, explained to “Emirates Today” in the attached video about the facilities and parts of the station, which will include 4 parking lots for air vehicles for cargo and waiting between flights.