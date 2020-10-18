The LJP and the party president currently remain the focus of discussions during the Bihar assembly elections. Dissatisfied with seat sharing, the NDA has been the NDA attacker on LJP president Chirag Paswan ever since announcing his exit from the NDA alliance and contesting elections against Nitish.

Talking to TV channel Aaj Tak on the question asked to separate and fight NDA in Bihar elections, he said in response that he does not regret the decision to separate from NDA nor was he afraid to take this decision. Recalling the words of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, he said that Papa used to say that if there is a lion’s child, then the jungle will rip and if there is a jackal, he will be killed. I too have gone to test myself now. If I am a lion child, then I will rip through the forest. Otherwise I will be killed there.

First the warning of not using the picture of the Prime Minister, then the statement of BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and Bihar Deputy CM regarding the vote vote. LJP President Chirag Paswan, who was hurt by being called Votkatwa, once again targeted Chief Minister Nitish. He said that this terminology is not from BJP leaders but is being called from them.

Chirag said about the PM’s photograph, Prime Minister Modi being called Hanuman and criticizing the PM for being in the heart, that Prime Minister Modi had supported me when my father was admitted to the ICU. In such a situation, why should I not respect Modi ji. As far as the CM is keen to know the distance between LJP and BJP, I would like to overcome this fear by saying that I welcome the criticism of BJP leaders, they are free to say anything. But at least their vocabulary is right. He said that in the coming time, PM Modi will also hold an election rally in Bihar, if he criticizes me then I will welcome him too.