One of the most curious titles announced during the Devolver Digital Showcase held this night is certainly Baby Steps. The title puts us in the shoes of Nate, the classic portrayal of the inept, who finds himself having to relearn to walk in a silly fantasy world.

The game is, for all intents and purposes, a walking simulator in the style of some titles previously made by the development team: among these the very famous Getting Over It.

A game entirely based on the physics of human movement that it will predict many falls and paradoxical situations: we see an example right at the end of the trailer itself.

The game will be released in the course of 2024 and will be available on PC and PS5. A certainly original title that promises to be rather stressful… well, that’s life.

As per the tradition of Devolver Digital, the title will play a lot on irony. The same Devolver Digital showcasemore than a real showcase, it almost seemed like a parody of the gaming world and its fans: worth seeing if only for the screenplay.

The titles announced, however, were very few: Human Fall Flat 2 stands out, a new trailer for The Talos Principle 2 and a new game, Wizards with Guns. We look forward to seeing how things will evolve already in the evening, with the Tribeca showcase!