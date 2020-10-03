‘Four More Shots Fame’ actress Sayani Gupta has tweeted about her post on Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan, through a post on social media, on the occasion of a Gandhi Jayanti, advised him not to speak bad, to look bad or to bad. In response, Sayani Gupta advised King Khan that everyone should have the courage to speak the truth.

Shahrukh Khan has also shared a photo with his post. In this picture, Suhana has her hands on her eyes, which shows that one should not look bad. In the tweet, Shah Rukh wrote – ‘This Gandhi Jayanti if we want to teach or teach our children, then tell us something that will work in their good and bad times. So that is, don’t listen to bad, don’t say bad and don’t listen to bad. ‘ Shahrukh’s post is being linked to Suhana Khan’s post, in which he talked about his skin tone.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj claims – After the death of X manager Disha Salian, the actor started eating less food

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 – Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

At the same time, Sayani Gupta tweeted a tweet on this post of Shahrukh Khan. The actress wrote – ‘You must speak right. Gandhiji has also taught us that one should speak for truth. Voices should be raised for the victims, they should speak for the rights of Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just close your eyes and ears. ‘

Know why Karan Johar wrote a letter to PM Modi? Viral on social media

What Suhana wrote post-

Suhana wrote, “There is a lot going on now and this is one of the issues that we need to fix. It’s not just about me, it’s about every young girl and boy who grew up with inferiority complex for no reason. A lot has been said about my looks. When I was 12 years old, I was told that I was ugly because of my skin. Those who say so include older men and women. “

He further wrote, “All of us Indians are basically of brown color. Yes, we come from different shades, but it doesn’t matter how much you tried to separate yourself, but you can’t. Hating your own people shows how insecure you are about yourself. “

Suhana wrote at the end of the post that I am sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking and your family have convinced you that you are not beautiful if you are not 5’7 or your color is not fair. Hope this helps you. I am 5’3 inches. My color is brown and I am very happy about it. You should also be happy.