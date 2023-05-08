Infonavit launches free online course to help make informed decisions about buying a property.

Buying a house, apartment or land is one of the most important decisions in life, and to make it informed, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) has launched the free online course “Know more for decide better”.

This course is a guide that will allow you to resolve many doubts before applying for an Infonavit loan to build a heritage, and it is divided into several modules, including topics such as my savings, how to make a budget, rights and obligations of the beneficiary and recommendations for the purchase of land, among others.

To access the course, it is necessary to have a stable Internet connection and enter the section “Process my credit > Prequalification and points” in My Infonavit Account. There you must choose the financing destination option, and you will find the “Open” button to access the corresponding modules.

The course has videos and interactive capsules that provide information to make informed decisions. In addition, at the end of the course, a certificate must be downloaded, which is valid for one year from the date of issue and is a requirement to start the credit process.

Do not miss the opportunity to be well informed before making a decision as important as the purchase of a property, and access the course “Know more to decide better”.

Do not forget: At the end, you must download your certificate, which is valid for one year from the date of issue and is a requirement to start the credit process.