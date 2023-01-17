If you are a Catholic person, you study theology or you are simply a lover of biblical subjects, you may know that in ancient times, the prayers were madein a time, exclusively in Latin and that only a few people could recite them, especially since Latin is a language that not everyone knows, so for a long time it was reserved for Bible scholars and mainly for men.

Over time, this situation changed and the biblical texts were made accessible to all those who want to read and listen to the word of the Lord, therefore, this allowed the bulk of the population to learn to pray and repeat prayers such as that of the Ave Maria.

But, this time we want to show you how to read hail mary in latinIf you are interested in learning to pray it, as they did in ancient times, all you have to do is read the letters that we share with you below, and memorize them so that you can recite them without reading them.

Hail Mary in Latin

Below we share how the Ave Maria is written in Latin, so that you can recite it and repeat it until you learn it, we also share what it means in Spanish, or rather, what its translation is.

Ave Maria, gratia plena, Dominus Tecum. Benedicta Tu in mulieribus, et benedictus fructus ventris Tui, Iesus. Sancta Maria, Mater Dei, ora pro nobis peccatoribus, nunc, et in hora mortis nostrae. Amen.

Learn to pray the Hail Mary in Latin, as in ancient times PHOTO: FREEPIK

God save you Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you.

Bendita tú eres entre todas las mujeres y bendito es el fruto de tu vientre Jesús.

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Now that you have been able to read the Hail Mary in Latin and in Spanish, you should know that the pronunciation of the mother of the Romance languages ​​is almost the same as the written time, only some words need a specific accent, as in the case of “gratia”. ”, which is pronounced as “gratzia”.

In addition, in the case of “nostrae”, it is pronounced as “nostre”, from there on out, all the other words do not have much complication, so, now, all that remains is to learn them so that you can recite the Ave Maria in Latin, since which, as you can see, is not that complicated.

Especially since Spanish is a Romance language that descends from Latin, so our linguistic bases are very similar and that makes it easier to understand and pronounce, even if you don’t know Latin, you can get an idea of ​​what it says.