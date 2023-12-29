EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Three Monkeys is a cocktail bar that was born four years ago in Buenos Aires. It grew in the middle of the pandemic until it became one of the best in the country, with international recognition. It has just obtained 11th place on the prestigious British list 50 Best Bars 2023which also gave him the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award.

The project of friends Sebastián Atienza, Gus Vocke and Charly Aguinsky is located in Palermo, the favorite neighborhood of tourists who visit the city. Tres Monos was not satisfied with the lights of the awards or with economic success. “We believe that everything you do in the bar has an impact beyond its walls. “We wanted to share our work and create change in our community,” says Atienza, in the middle of a busy night at the bar.

The first step was the creation of a cocktail school on the upper floor of the bar. In times of pandemic, the possibility arose of extending this training beyond Palermo. In conjunction with the Center for Entrepreneurial and Labor Development (CeDEL) of the city of Buenos Aires, Tres Monos began to train boys and girls from the Padre Carlos Mugica neighborhood, a popular neighborhood victim of territorial stigmatization; an authentic city within the city [con 72 hectáreas, 50.000 habitantes], with great cultural and, of course, gastronomic wealth. The latter, a product of the different migratory currents that arrived throughout its more than 90 years of life.

“In the first calls, 100 people signed up. There we thought: 'There is great potential here.' It is gratifying to go to teach classes and, at the same time, there is a large staff shortage in the city's bars and restaurants. We like to think about the idea of ​​human sustainability. We find a need, the kids learn a new job and we teach something we love,” adds Atienza, who grew up in Pompeya, a proletarian neighborhood of the city.

Sebastián Atienza, professional bartender at the Tres Monos bar, one of the best in the country. Ivan Jarazo

The courses are free and aimed at people between 18 and 28 years old, but applicants must go through a selection process, run by CeDEL, which offers many other training courses. “Classes are held twice a week. The course is intensive: it lasts a month and there are only ten places. We do not give a place to a person who, for example, only wants to learn cocktails to make drinks at her house. We accompany the process with job orientation workshops, resume building, mock interviews and master class about learned knowledge,” says Katerine Labrador, CeDEL advisor.

The arrival of Tres Monos to the Mugica neighborhood produced a healthy domino effect, which brought other specialists in cocktails and other professions linked to gastronomy to the place. “He made more people in the industry want to join the project. The neighbor is interested and asks about training and cocktail events,” Labrador added.

How do you make a good mojito? What are the secrets of a caipirinha? The keys to a pisco sour. Drinks and the basic principles of alcohol management are the first steps, but the learning goes beyond mixing drinks and ingredients. Atienza says that some course graduates went through Tres Monos and that they all learned fundamental tools to face the world of work.

Young people during the cocktail course at the Tres Monos bar in the Padre Carlos Mugica neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Martin Carelli

“It is a training course for a qualified trade. It's one thing to be breaking a wall at a construction site and quite another to work in a bar. I am referring to soft skills, service and the changes in the day-to-day life of a formal job in which you have to arrive on time and share with a lot of colleagues. I can teach you how to make a hundred drinks, but just as important as that is to take good care of a person; Maybe you have to speak to him in English or at least understand what he tells you. Ours is the hospitality industry. Learning to welcome people and make them feel good is something that can help you in life. It doesn't matter if you have a bar or a business that sells sneakers,” Atienza explains about the training given by Tres Monos, which also expanded to the world of wine and coffee.

Teacher at Tres Monos in Palermo and the Mugica neighborhood, lover of the history of cocktails and old sea dog in this world, Fede Cuco has been in the business for almost 40 years. He started collecting glasses in a nightclub. One day, he missed a bartender -although he likes to be called “bartender”- and started making drinks. In his classes he always says a phrase: “If I, who didn't know anything, could do it, so could all of you…” He made the first notes to put together the courses, which are taught with the same tools that the students use. bartenders of Tres Monos and in individual stations with ice, bottles and all the materials necessary to work. He says that in the first classes they are shy, but that the ice quickly breaks.

“Everyone can make a drink. In the course they end up learning to prepare about twenty. The point is to start doing it professionally. I want them to know how to beat, stir and understand why they do it. I like it because I feel that kids can improve lives and open a door with cocktails. And that they are part of a longer tradition, which is 200 years old. For example, I tell you that I teach classes in something called cocktail making because one day Madonna took Cosmopolitan and made it famous,” says Cuco.

Federico Cuco teaches a cocktail class at the Tres Monos bar located in the Padre Carlos Mugica neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Martin Carelli

Be constant. Smile. Lose the fear. Those are some tips from teacher to his students. And he also tries to break some prejudices. “The client does not know if you are from the Mugica neighborhood or from another neighborhood. You are a professional bartender. He will notice if you are confident in your movements. You are a host and you have to like being with people. It's likely that no one will remember what you gave them to drink, but they will remember how they had it. Maybe you can't tell me anything about the bar floor, but you can tell me about the bathroom. You have to be neat. Everything is service. I try to transmit passion,” says Cuco about his classes.

Alcides Damián Mendoza is one of the boys who took the Tres Monos course in 2022 in the Mugica neighborhood and was then selected to work at the bar in Palermo. When he signed up, he didn't have a job nor did he understand anything about cocktails, although he had gone to fast food places. He learned and now works the morning shift calibrating the machines, preparing the juices for the drinks and setting up the bar, among other tasks. He already made the first cocktails at the multi-award-winning bar.

“This profession is beautiful. You can grow a lot and the environment is excellent. Being a demanding bar, you have to adapt to that. When I made the first few drinks, I felt a little pressure because the customer is demanding. You have to be clear about things before being at the bar,” says Alcides.

“El Chino”, as they affectionately call him, left Mugica for another neighborhood in the city. He considers doing a business with a friend in addition to working at Tres Monos. He looks back and says that the course was set for him. “Before, I didn't know what to do with my professional life. My economic reality changed with work, but that was not the only good thing. I learn new things all the time and deal with different people. It changed my life”.