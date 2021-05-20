Almost five decades ago, Susan Meiselas (Baltimore, United States, 1948) began her career as an image creator teaching photography classes to elementary school children in the New York Bronx. The work continued in South Carolina and later in Mississippi. They used simple cameras and developed the images in class. “He taught how to take photos and interpret them as if it were a kind of visual reading and writing,” recalls the famous Magnum photojournalist. “Why did you take this photo?” He asked his students. “We were trying to find out that component of the photograph that had attracted his attention. On each occasion, this discovery process led to a story ”.

‘Cherry Blossoms’ (1984), photograph by Clarissa Sligh included in ‘Eyes Open’. Clarissa sligh

Meiselas is known for his way of strengthening ties with those whom he photographs, ties that last long after the image was shot. He never looks at his protagonists as an object. It weighs both the process and the image. Going out and interacting with people is what matters; collaboration has been essential in the development of their skills. Hence, he conceived the book – in collaboration with teachers and students – as an invitation to connect with the world through the camera. “You can experience this book in any order you want,” he stresses. “Hop in or dive in as the pages turn and begin your own photographic journey.” It is a journey of 23 stages, where the snapshots taken by students are interspersed with others taken by photography masters, such as Saul Leiter, Robert Adams, Alex Webb, Sally Mann, Daniel Gordon, Cindy Sherman, or Graciela Iturbide, accompanied by wise men quotes on the matter.

Similarly, Saul Leiter used to say that he liked the feeling that arises “when one is not sure what one sees. When you don’t know why the photographer took a photo and you don’t know why we are looking at the image, suddenly we discover something that we begin to see ”. It is precisely to teach to see, to later look, what Meiselas intends with Eyes open (Aperture), the last book of the photographer. A simple and forceful monograph, initially aimed at children, but capable of inspiring and training the gaze of every aspiring photographer. “Whether or not a photograph can change the world, photography can change you,” Meiselas says. “Just open your eyes!”

Write with pictures

Another recent book on photography is the Curator Conversations. published by 1000 Words and edited by fellow British writer and art curator Tim Clark, the volume brings together a series of 21 interviews with leading curators on the international photography scene. Among them are those responsible for some of the most notorious and relevant exhibitions of recent times in galleries and museums including MoMA, Fotomuseum Wintherthur, Tate Gallery, Shanghai Photography Center, Pompidou Center, Zeitz Museum of contemporary art from Africa or the Moreira Salles Institute, among others.

Walker Evans said that “a good art exhibition is a lesson in how to see.” The appointment is rescued by Clément Chéroux, chief photography curator of the MoMA, when asked about what attracts him about his work: “Organizing an exhibition is like writing with images. The wall is a phrase made of words carefully selected for the occasion. The room, a paragraph that works independently within the whole. The composition, through the rhythm and the meaning, gives the textual character ”, assures the historian. “Curating is not just showing works, it is saying something about what deserves to be brought to light”.

Clark’s interest in selecting interviewees has been determined by choosing those who “strive to conceptualize and deliver expositions through unique methodologies and perspectives that resist static categories.” Commissioners “who avoid succumbing to market trends” and exercise critical practice motivated by an eagerness to “experiment with different truths.” For shaping exhibitions that “inject new blood into museums in order to prevent them from becoming mausoleums of good taste”, as stated by the Brazilian Thyago Nogueira, head of the contemporary photography department of the Moreira Salles Institute, in São Paulo.

There are eight questions answered by each of the interviewees, mediating agents between the artist and the viewer, whose practice intercedes in the understanding of the photographic image and determines what is exhibited in galleries and museums and, consequently, the subject on which the criticism will focus. The publication is very timely and enlightening within the scarce literature devoted to curating photography, a relatively little discussed area at a time when academic curatorial programs on art in general are proliferating worldwide.

Duncan Wooldridge, curator, artist and also teacher, begins the journey by emphasizing the need to slow down the deranged pace that marks a society characterized by the excess consumption of images and information. “The tendency to curate everything is the trivialization of what can and should be a slow process of reflective selection,” he warns. “We look with less detail, we broadcast with less filter and we observe with less time and expectation.” Roxana Marcoci, photography curator at MoMA, brings up “the ethical obligation of the curator to position himself politically and socially when presenting art history,” so that “the past is questioned and the future is imagined”. Something that has been a trend in recent times when feminist and postcolonial demands have forced a reevaluation of canonical narratives.

Within this context, Renée Mussai, whose career includes the successful Zanele Muholi exhibition organized by Autograph, highlights the figure of the late Okwui Enwezor, whose visionary practice as a curator led him to place August Sander in dialogue with the African Seydou Keïta, evidencing how apparently distant photographic traditions conform to closely intertwined parallel narratives.

“The curatorship of art is undemocratic, authoritarian, opaque and corruptible,” wrote art and media theorist Stefan Heidenreich last summer in the German weekly Die Zeit. At the same time, he identified social networks as the democratic future for a curatorial practice where everyone has a place. Kathrin Schönegg, historian and curator of the Berlin C / O, refutes it: “Despite the questionable claim that social media has been or could become a democratic tool (taking into account the lack of universal accessibility to digital technologies, the racism that underlies algorithms, the control of content exercised by companies such as Facebook or Google and the patterns and categories they establish), I think it is a basic concept error of what tools should be and the commissioner’s task ”.

A) Yes, Curator Conversations offers multiple definitions of this task. Approaches through which to search for new narratives to explore the vitality of photography, within a scenario increasingly turned towards spectacle by the cultural industry. “More and more, exhibitions tend to stop being art exhibitions to show the exhibition as a work of art,” lamented French artist Daniel Buren in 1972. “Beware of the ego!” Warns Chéroux. “Curators are not artists, they are at the service of the artist and his work. Still, they must show their creativity. SIt takes a lot to put ideas into practice, especially when they belong to others ”.

Eyes Open: 23 Photography Projects for Curious Kids. Susan Meiselas. Aperture. 160 pages. 17.35 euros.

Curator Conversations. Edited by Tim Clark. 1000 Words. 144 pages. 12.76 euros.

